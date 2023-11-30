H. Mebane Turner gave much to UB and Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

The University of Baltimore's Learning Commons building was named after longtime UB President H. Mebane "Meb" Turner, pictured here in 1983. He died on Nov. 19, 2023 at the age of 92. (Baltimore Sun Photo) (HUTCHINS/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

I was privileged be a part-time faculty member of the University of Baltimore and attorney for The Lyric Foundation during the tenure of H. Mebane “Meb” Turner. I commend Jacques Kelly on his obituary of Dr. Turner and would add two comments (”H. Mebane ‘Meb’ Turner, longtime president of the University of Baltimore, dies,” Nov. 21).

First and foremost, Meb’s transitioning the University of Baltimore from a private university to a public university was his greatest and everlasting achievement. Second, his extraordinary knowledge of real estate and recognition of the geographic limitations of the UB location in Midtown provided him the vision and ability to greatly expand the footprint of the campus and create development opportunities.

Meb will be remembered for his contributions to higher education and improving Baltimore.

— Stanley S. Fine, Baltimore

