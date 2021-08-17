xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Larry Hogan is not serious about clean energy | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2021 10:00 AM
The dry dock of what was once a shipyard awaits its chance to regain a purpose as US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic announce a partnership agreement to lease 90 waterfront acres at Sparrows Point for turbine assembly and steel fabrication on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
The dry dock of what was once a shipyard awaits its chance to regain a purpose as US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic announce a partnership agreement to lease 90 waterfront acres at Sparrows Point for turbine assembly and steel fabrication on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Once again, Gov. Larry Hogan portrays a false narrative about supporting clean energy by visiting the US Wind steel fabrication plant in Sparrows Point, where the company plans to construct parts for offshore wind turbines.

Unfortunately, he and his “associates” in the Ocean City Council do not support offshore wind power (”Ocean City: The cleaner, greener, socially responsible vacation destination?” Aug. 5). Plus, they do not support recycling and prefer to truck their waste to Pennsylvania for incineration.

Advertisement

Governor Hogan needs to read the UN Climate report and act now — before Ocean City is just a fond memory like Atlantis.

Dave Arndt, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement