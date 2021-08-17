Larry Hogan is not serious about clean energy | READER COMMENTARY

Once again, Gov. Larry Hogan portrays a false narrative about supporting clean energy by visiting the US Wind steel fabrication plant in Sparrows Point, where the company plans to construct parts for offshore wind turbines.
Unfortunately, he and his “associates” in the Ocean City Council do not support offshore wind power (”Ocean City: The cleaner, greener, socially responsible vacation destination?” Aug. 5). Plus, they do not support recycling and prefer to truck their waste to Pennsylvania for incineration.
Governor Hogan needs to read the UN Climate report and act now — before Ocean City is just a fond memory like Atlantis.
Dave Arndt, Baltimore
