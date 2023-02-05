Too many unanswered questions about B&P Tunnel replacement | READER COMMENTARY

I am a resident of Bolton Hill, not Reservoir Hill, which is one of the communities directly affected by the proposed replacement of the B&P Tunnel (“At ancient Baltimore tunnel that often delayed his travel, Biden touts ‘long overdue’ rail upgrades,” Jan. 30).

The replacement sounded like a good idea until I listened to Laura Amlie, president of Residents Against the Tunnel (RATT) and a resident of Reservoir Hill. She raised important questions that must be addressed before this project moves forward. If there is any scientific documentation about the type of ground and the homes built on it, which would be affected by the construction, why has it not been shared? Why has the focus been only on passengers, when freight is the true objective? Have the risks to people and property been estimated? Have alternative means be examined?

I urge the deciders to listen to members of RATT and ask for more data from Amtrak before final decisions are made. Minority communities have paid the price for “progress” in many ways for many years. Please let this not be one more time.

— Anayezuka Ahidiana, Baltimore

