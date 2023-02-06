B&P Tunnel has history in my family, too | READER COMMENTARY

With the B&P (Baltimore and Potomac) Tunnel (behind left) as a backdrop, Joe Biden, president of the United States speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, whose funding will upgrade the 150-year old tunnel, alleviating the bottleneck that has stifled the Amtrak and freight rail Northeast Corridor route between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey Monday., Jan. 30, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

I read with interest Jacques Kelly’s history of the Baltimore and Potomac tunnel (“Baltimore’s oldest rail tunnel presents lesson in urban infrastructure,” Feb. 4). The tunnel plays into our family’s history also. My grandfather was an engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad for almost 30 years. He often drove trains through that tunnel. I have seen pictures of him at the helm with the window of the cab open. I’m sure it was hot in that little space and my grandfather was a pretty big man.

During one trip through the tunnel sometime in the 1930′\s some boys playing with a gun shot at the train, hitting my grandfather. He survived the shooting, but the doctors were never able to remove the bullet from his body. He lived another 40 years only to succumb to mesothelioma caused in part by the asbestos that was used to insulate the cab of his engine. I’m not sure which side of the argument he would fall, new vs, old, but I never saw him get anything new if he couldn’t make do with alterations to the old.

— Barbara Tyler, Towson

