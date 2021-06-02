Tulsa massacre ignored by historians for too long | READER COMMENTARY

I feel embarrassed. I feel cheated. I feel angry. Why is it that despite being a successful product of the Baltimore City Public Schools system in the 1960s and ’70s, it wasn’t until this past week that I became aware of the horrors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre (”Biden marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech: ‘Some injustices are so heinous ... they cannot be buried,’” June 1)?