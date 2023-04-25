Firing of Tucker Carlson not enough | READER COMMENTARY

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News is long overdue (”Tucker Carlson’s surprise Fox News exit catches Trumpworld by surprise,” April 25). He lied repeatedly about the outcome of the 2020 election to bolster Donald Trump. He also lied repeatedly to cover-up Trump’s role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Simply put: Carlson used his broadcasts to enable Trump’s attempt to overthrow our democracy, but he did not act alone.

Advertisement

Carlson’s colleagues Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham did the same thing, if not worse, on their broadcasts night after night, month after month. Hannity and Ingraham must also be fired immediately by Fox News.

Failure to do so will continue to provide Trump with a propaganda cable TV network that defends his obsession to dismantle the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

Advertisement

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.