Carlson was correct: Baltimore needs more than ‘conversation’ | READER COMMENTARY

As I read the recent editorial in The Sun regarding Tucker Carlson, I couldn’t help to think of the old expression about how “if we don’t like the message, we should just shoot the messenger” (”Greetings from Baltimore, Tucker Carlson’s nightmare city,” Feb. 2).
I watched “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday and especially the segment about Baltimore’s ills. Much of what he said highlighted the reasons my wife and I don’t go to Baltimore any more. We used to have a favorite restaurant, see sporting events, visit the Charles Theatre for films frequently and see plays downtown, but now we go elsewhere.
And when the editorial board suggested an “honest and thoughtful conversation about how to solve Baltimore’s woes,” I asked myself where have I heard that before. That “honest conversation” line has been used for decades as a substitute for action. Baltimore was once a wonderful place to visit or even live but it is long past time to just converse and maybe that was Tucker Carlson’s objective.
Dave Dougherty, Pylesville
