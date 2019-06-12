A blank face on U.S. currency may work best

Because we are living in the 21st century, here is a small change for the future: Reserve the oval in the middle of our paper money for the dollar value (“Gov. Hogan wants Tubman on the $20. He can do something much more persuasive than writing a letter,” June 11).

Meanwhile, rename the John F. Kennedy Highway as Interstate 95 and the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as the Baltimore Washington Airport. Harriet Tubman did her job. So did many presidents, thinkers and mere humans in their vocations. By 21st century standards, we are all memorable. History is sufficient to praise and honor our heroes.

Robert Morris presented appropriate images on our first bills and created the center oval. Since then, many heroes have exposed their talents. Today, it is simply too difficult to choose whose face is first as a historical benchmark.

John Holter, Baltimore

