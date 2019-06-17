Harriet Tubman $20: Compromise is possible

I read the article written by Pamela Wood about the placing of Harriet Tubman on the $20 (“Maryland Gov. Hogan to Trump administration: Put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill,” June 11). I have had some thoughts about this which I have shared with many people and all had liked the ideas. Here are my thoughts.

If we are thinking of changing who is on on bill — the $20 bill — we are not thinking large enough. We should also think about the $1, $2, $5, $10, $50 and $100 bills. This would help us expand the history of our great nation and also expand our respect for the diversity of the people who have have kept our country free.

The first thing, however, would be to make those bills 50-50. This would mean that the person on those seven bills would still be on 50% of the ones printed and the new person would be on the other 50% printed. As an example, President George Washington would still be on half of the $1 bills and the new person would be on the other half.

Another aspect would be that on the $1 or $100 it would be an historic woman of the United States, on the $2 or $20 it would be an historic U.S. man, and on the $5 or $50 it would be an historic African-American. A commission would be created to receive the nominations for the new person on each of the bills and it would hold public meetings to hear and respond to each request. Then it would vote on its request and send it to the secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

Now, I will mention the $10 bill. The person on this is not a president. The person nominated could be a former president or it could be someone who was on the U.S. Supreme Court. This would mean that it could be the first woman ever placed in the Supreme Court or the first African-American ever placed there.

My suggestion has always been to place Harriet Tubman on the $5 bill because the person on it now, President Abraham Lincoln, shared the same thoughts about ending slavery. This would place two people from the same team on the same bill (still 50% each).

I would also suggest that every 10 years the commission would decide to either keep the new person on it for 10 more years or place another historic person on the bill. Also, by saying that the $1 or $100 bill would have a woman on it, the woman could be an Hispanic-American, an Asian-American, an African-American, or Italian-American, etc. The same would be with the $2 or the $20 bills. For the $5 or $50, it could be two women, two men, or one of each.

Doing this as a 50-50 split reflects something I learned as a child. Sometimes, I could do some thing to make mother or father happy and the other one not happy. Not going 100% in one direction would keep both happy.

David R. Craig, Havre de Grace

The writer, a former Harford County executive, is executive director of the Maryland World War I Centennial Commission.

