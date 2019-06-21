Trump faces double standard when it comes to his behavior toward women

The Sun ran an opinion piece about public likeability (“Likability: don't underestimate it,” June 19), and how it is important that people personally like a candidate. With the article is a photo from 2018 with, from left, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ms. Trump is looking forward, rather distant and not a particularly happy look on her face. President Trump has that serious look on his face, as though he were being left out of an more intimate discussion going on between Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron. And here is President Macron with his hand on Chancellor Merkel's knee, both regarding each other with a very "knowing" look.

If President Trump had put his hand on any woman's knee in a public setting like that, can you imagine the uproar it would have caused in the liberal press and the Democratic public? It would have made national headlines and he would have been branded every name in the book. So, obviously we can now go on record to say The Baltimore Sun approves of a man putting his hand on a woman's knee as a means of showing how much he likes her, except if it happens to be President Trump. Then it is totally unacceptable behavior.

Georgia Corso, Baltimore