Trump’s attacks on health institutions suggest his own mental skills are failing | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump wants to make America great but he doesn’t realize that part of the greatest of our country is its willingness to help those in need. His decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization during this worldwide pandemic is proof that he does not understand that compassion for others is part of the greatness of the American community (”Trump administration sends formal notice of withdrawal from World Health Organization,” July 7).
Now he is battling the Center for Disease Control and Prevention over how to best reopen our schools (”CDC chief says agency won’t rewrite school reopening guidelines despite Trump’s criticism, but will offer ‘additional reference documents,‘” July 9). Does he have a degree in epidemiology that we have not heard about?
It clearly is time to involve the 25th Amendment before he does more damage to what is great about our nation. He is unhinged, unstable and should be removed from office.
Kevin D. Cleary, Baltimore
