This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber/AP)

I am a retired Maryland trial judge. Media and Republicans consistently refer to what the FBI did at Mar-a-Lago as a “raid” (”S.E. Cupp: The FBI search is terrible news for Trump. Why is Trump World unable to contain its excitement?” Aug. 15). It was a prearranged service of a search warrant. It was not a raid.

— Joseph P. McCurdy Jr., Chestertown

