How can Donald Trump be trusted to deal with the coronavirus? | READER COMMENTARY

The president who believes that windmills cause cancer and that toilets must be flushed a dozen times now tells us that a vaccine for the coronavirus is only weeks away and wonders why the flu vaccine can’t work on this virus (“US Treasury considers delaying April 15 Tax Day over coronavirus,” March 11).
If you still support him, the question is why do you trust this person to continue to lead the country?
Jon Jacobson, Ruxton
