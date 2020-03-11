xml:space="preserve">
How can Donald Trump be trusted to deal with the coronavirus? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 11, 2020 4:06 PM
President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the Capitol after attending the Senate Republicans weekly policy luncheon on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the Capitol after attending the Senate Republicans weekly policy luncheon on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.(Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

The president who believes that windmills cause cancer and that toilets must be flushed a dozen times now tells us that a vaccine for the coronavirus is only weeks away and wonders why the flu vaccine can’t work on this virus (“US Treasury considers delaying April 15 Tax Day over coronavirus,” March 11).

If you still support him, the question is why do you trust this person to continue to lead the country?

Jon Jacobson, Ruxton

