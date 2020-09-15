I can see a vaccine in November which could stop the Donald-Trump-and-lackeys virus (which I will call Sobad-16). With COVID-19, washing hands, masking and social distancing are essential strategies that we manage to safeguard our community while we wait for a proper vaccine (“Coronavirus updates: Daily US deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall,” Sept. 11).
But I think that washing our hands of foreign agreements has not been the best strategy in the time of the Sobad. And masking the results of “draining the swamp,” when the swamp is a natural filter to enable cleaner water, has proven to make it difficult to keep out many impurities. Distancing ourselves from people we disagree with has not enabled deep-rooted problems to go away or led to good compromises. But here a quick vaccine is within reach.
I hope that progressives move toward the center for this election and vote to put our country back on track. I pray that good thinking folks vote to move our country toward a more compassionate and future-thinking country. I wish that bean counters could get up from their numbers and see the light, too.
We can have a November vaccine for this political setback, Sobad-16, if we vote blue in this election.
Please.
Kate Hartig, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.