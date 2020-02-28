I have two thoughts from the news this week. First, Donald Trump’s concern about toilet flushes is appropriate since he is certainly leading this country down one. Second, the appointment of Mike Pence as COVID-19 czar will likely result in people at prayer breakfasts wearing masks, which will certainly contain the spread of the virus (“FDA reports first US drug shortage tied coronavirus outbreak — but declines to identify manufacturer or product,” Feb. 28).
Alan L. Katz, Owings Mills
