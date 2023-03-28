Is it legal for Trump to threaten violence? | READER COMMENTARY

Souvenirs depicting former president Donald Trump fill shelves in a gift store in Trump Tower on Monday, March 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Perhaps I am missing something, but if John or Jane Q. Public posted on social media a threat of “death & destruction” if they were to be charged with a crime, wouldn’t law enforcement be all over them in short order as a potential domestic terror threat (”Charles M. Blow: To rehabilitate American justice, Trump must be prosecuted,” March 22)?

Why is Donald Trump so special that he can get away with a nationwide threat like that with no consequence? Is our American system of justice so weak and afraid of this man that he can essentially threaten the entire country with violence from his followers with impunity?

Shades of Jan. 6, 2021, all over again.

— William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air

