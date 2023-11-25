How can any patriotic American support Trump? | READER COMMENTARY

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters after he was endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, Pool) (Delcia Lopez/AP)

Donald Trump is not planning to make America great. He’s plotting revenge against the “vermin” who oppose him (”A judge will consider revoking a Trump co-defendant’s bond in the Georgia election subversion case,” Nov. 21).

As a Navy hospital corpsman, I served as a combat medic with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. The only thing Trump has served is his ego.

The former president has no respect for the U.S. Constitution. He incited an insurrection.

How can Americans who love our country, who love democracy, support him?

— Mike Felker, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

