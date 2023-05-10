Verdict confirms Trump is a sexual abuser of women | READER COMMENTARY

Justice was served when the jury found Donald Trump liable of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll (”Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict,” May 10).
Trump once bragged in an “Access Hollywood” video tape that his celebrity status allows him to grab women however, wherever and whenever he wants. At the time, he dismissed his comments as “locker room talk.”
Let there be no mistake: This civil court verdict proves Trump to be a sexual abuser of women. Dozens of women have also credibly accused Trump of sexually assaulting them. They deserve their day in court, as did Carroll.
Anyone who supports this dreadful man is a disgrace.
— Mel Tansill, Catonsville
