If Trump wanted his followers vaccinated, he’d be urging them to do so already | READER COMMENTARY

Karl W. Smith thinks that the White House should reach out to Donald Trump to help spur more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (”Hey Biden, Trump could be your best vaccine friend,” July 28). Does Mr. Smith think that Mr. Trump is lacking a platform to urge his followers to get vaccinated?
Why should the White House try to enlist this recalcitrant narcissist? He has had plenty of opportunity to discuss the horrors of this disease, tout Operation Warp Speed, and talk about doing the right thing for the greater good and each person’s individual health. However, it does not serve him to do so. Thus, we will not see him talking about the vaccine (even though he received it).
If Mr. Trump cared about his base, he would approach the White House about what he could do to get the message out. Or he could just make it a major talking point during his rallies. That way, he could take all of the credit for an uptick in vaccine rates.
Wayne R. Carson, Baltimore
