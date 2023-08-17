Trump supporters are either ignorant or evil | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado joined by members of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks on the debt limit deal outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

I am writing in defense of the position taken here by letter writer Henry Farkas that was recently criticized by another reader (”The open-minded don’t assume others are evil,” Aug. 9). Given all that has taken place since the 2020 election and all the evidence of activity by Donald Trump which, if not deemed criminal, is at least immoral, unethical and in defiance of common decency, it seems that the earlier description of the MAGA people who continue to support Mr. Trump “as either ignorant or evil” is spot on.

To support Trump politically under these circumstances, one must be profoundly politically biased (leading to actions of profound stupidity) or profoundly evil. I can think of no rational reason to ever support Donald Trump given his actions. Only irrationality is left for his supporters which points to profound stupidity or profound evil. His supporters in Congress mirror these two options — with U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz, as well as U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville displaying their profound stupidity, and people like U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, Andy Harris, James Comer, and the majority of the rest of the so-called Freedom Caucus displaying profound evil.

Advertisement

Having a dialogue with such people is fruitless because they desire no such interaction. They have made the concepts of compromise and bipartisanship into negatives they decry as “woke.” The only solution is to vote these people out of office. Rational people in this country need to wake up and take action to defend their right to have their vote counted. To do otherwise is to allow our nation to descend into raw authoritarian rule under a wannabe dictator.

— William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.