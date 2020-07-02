Veteran U.S. Army officer: Donald Trump is morally unfit to lead | READER COMMENTARY

For months, the commander-in-chief knew a Russian military intelligence unit was paying Taliban militants to assassinate American soldiers (”NYT: Suspicions of Russian Bounties Were Bolstered by Data on Financial Transfers,” June 30). Militants who killed our service members were given cash rewards by Russia. Despite being offered a menu of responses by U.S. officials, Commander-in-Chief Trump did nothing. “The best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend” was to do nothing. The ramifications of his decision are manifest and an abrogation of his oath. His deliberate inaction threatens our national security and significantly damages our country and our armed forces.