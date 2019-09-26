U.S. bans campaign donations from foreign nationals — here’s the exact law

None of the articles I’ve read via numerous media sources regarding President Donald Trump and Ukraine (“Read the partially redacted intelligence community whistleblower complaint,” Sept. 26) publish the applicable federal law.
Here it is. Read the law, read the transcript and decide for yourself. From my read, President Trump violated the law.
52 USC 30121: Contributions and donations by foreign nationals. Text contains those laws in effect on September 25, 2019
§30121: Contributions and donations by foreign nationals
(a) Prohibition
It shall be unlawful for-
(1) a foreign national, directly or indirectly, to make-
(A) a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation, in connection with a Federal, State, or local election;
(B) a contribution or donation to a committee of a political party; or
(C) an expenditure, independent expenditure, or disbursement for an electioneering communication (within the meaning of section 30104(f)(3) of this title); or
(2) a person to solicit, accept, or receive a contribution or donation described in subparagraph (A) or (B) of paragraph (1) from a foreign national.
Dan Morhaim, M.D., Pikesville
