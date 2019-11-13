President Donald Trump claims is the most transparent president in history. How then does he explain refusal to release his tax records?
Or his refusal to allow access to his academic records (which don’t really matter except that he keeps insisting on saying how smart he is)?
Or his refusal to allow his staff to testify in the current matter when they may have been privy to his conversations with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky? And he then complains that there are no first-hand accounts of the conversations.
Again, I ask why anyone still supports President Trump (“Trump pushes back on Twitter, but faces the limits of his power as impeachment hearings begin,” Nov. 13)?
Jon Jacobson, Ruxton
