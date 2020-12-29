Voters have spoken: Time for Trump to pack his bags | READER COMMENTARY

The American people have spoken through their votes. The courts, legislatures and officiating bodies have spoken and shown there was no fraud in the 2020 election. The Electoral College has submitted the votes. Joe Biden is the president elect by all counts. It is time for President Donald Trump to stop spewing his decisive rhetoric and prepare for the peaceful transition to the new president (”Trump’s fraud claims died in court, but the myth of stolen elections lives on,” Dec. 26).
As the president’s term is coming to an end, his current actions are only going to further divide this country and his own party. This is the way our system of government works. I urge President Trump to stop tarnishing our country even more than he already has throughout his presidency.
John Dean, Columbia
