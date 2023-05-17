CNN town hall shows Trump remains an amoral bully | READER COMMENTARY

The CNN logo is displayed at the entrance to the CNN Center in Atlanta. On Wednesday, May 10, the network hosted a primetime town hall with former President Donald Trump. File. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) (Ron Harris/AP)

Donald Trump is a disgrace to the office of president of the United States. I had deep concerns that the CNN town hall event could be anything other than what it was (”Trump’s defiance at CNN town hall may scare off key voters — but not GOP base,” May 11). He is incapable of making an utterance lasting longer than 30 seconds without lying, accusing other people of the very character defects that he has in spades, obliterating any sort of standards of decency that others hold in high regard, or showing a legitimate sign of respect or kindness to a single other human being. How can such an amoral bully act this way and still maintain a hold over large numbers of seemingly intelligent people?

It is clear that this demonic, oppositional individual was placed on this earth to either hasten the destruction of our beloved country or to serve as a catalyst so powerful as to motivate enough clear-headed, responsible people to find their voices and to use their votes to render him and his sycophants irrelevant.

Time is running out. Even embarrassing losses in the courts cannot evoke a scintilla of regret on Trump’s part. He has no shame.

Once he is finally convicted of one or more felonies, Trump will use his influence to foment an armed rebellion pitting one American versus another which has been his end game all along. Then what?

We should all be very afraid and those who have remain silent have to wake up and push back against the people who are mindlessly buying what he’s selling.

— Neil Rauch, Pikesville

