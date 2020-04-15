The ‘total authority’ president deserves the mockery | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump made two statements about his authority to re-open the economy at his recent news conference (“While the president peddles pandemic fiction, the nation’s governors lead," April 14). One of those statements was correct, which substantially raises his accuracy average.
His first statement was that,”The president has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do." Notwithstanding the source, it is hard to argue with this nugget of wisdom.
His second statement, the reaction to which has ranged from disbelief to mockery, even among many Republicans, asserted that the president has “total authority” to reopen the economy and all that such a decision would entail. Aside from the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and other legal principles leaving police power to the states, it was only a few days earlier that the president repeated his claim that it is up to the governors and the states to provide the primary response to the virus.
About the only thing that President Trump does not waffle on is that he deserves credit for everything and blame for nothing. Ah, leadership.
Steven P. Grossman, Pikesville
