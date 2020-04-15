The ‘total authority’ president deserves the mockery | READER COMMENTARY

His second statement, the reaction to which has ranged from disbelief to mockery, even among many Republicans, asserted that the president has “total authority” to reopen the economy and all that such a decision would entail. Aside from the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and other legal principles leaving police power to the states, it was only a few days earlier that the president repeated his claim that it is up to the governors and the states to provide the primary response to the virus.