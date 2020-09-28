Trump’s taxes: How about changing the law, Congress? | READER COMMENTARY

Is anyone shocked to learn that President Donald Trump paid little or no taxes for years (“Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016 and 2017, according to report in The New York Times,” Sept. 27)? I’m pretty sure we all knew that was the reason he refused to submit his tax returns and why opponents wanted them so badly. But isn’t the real issue here our tax laws?
Surely, President Trump isn’t the only super wealthy person to take advantage of these laws. I realize the average person — and almost all media outlets — will cry foul and heap a ton of disparaging insults about this, but seriously, hate him or not, why wouldn’t Mr. Trump, or anyone else, take advantage of a tax law that allows him to pay little or no taxes? Did he do anything illegal? Is he charged with tax evasion?
It’s possible he did what he was allowed to do by law. Is it right? Absolutely not, but instead of spending hours or days of news time attacking the man, should we be appalled that the rich are able to use the tax loopholes to be able to lower or eliminate their tax burden and change the law? My guess is that many members of Congress as well as most of Hollywood elite are more interested in embarrassing President Trump than actually doing something about this because they themselves are taking advantage of the same laws.
Sue Potyraj, Dundalk
