Trump’s taxes: How about changing the law, Congress? | READER COMMENTARY

It’s possible he did what he was allowed to do by law. Is it right? Absolutely not, but instead of spending hours or days of news time attacking the man, should we be appalled that the rich are able to use the tax loopholes to be able to lower or eliminate their tax burden and change the law? My guess is that many members of Congress as well as most of Hollywood elite are more interested in embarrassing President Trump than actually doing something about this because they themselves are taking advantage of the same laws.