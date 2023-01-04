Blame the U.S. tax code, not Trump, for loopholes | READER COMMENTARY

Copies of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump individual tax returns for 2015, released by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, are photographed Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) (Jon Elswick/AP)

With the media scrutiny and public airing of Donald Trump’s taxes, what have we learned so far (”Key takeaways from Donald Trump’s tax returns,” Dec. 30)?

Like many business owners, he obviously made some bad investment decisions that resulted in losses. But many other businesses have had losers as well. So what’s new with that? He, like other billionaires, millionaires and even small potato tax filers, smartly take full advantage of the current tax code to minimize taxes (tax avoidance as it is called by some and using so-called loopholes by others), but perfectly legal.

The fact of the matter is that government wants all of what it feels entitled to and those that pay taxes want to pay no more than they are liable for (which keeps tax lawyers and accountants gainfully employed). Until the IRS claims he and his businesses have evaded taxes unlawfully, the media should not castigate him as well as other tax filers for using the tax code no matter how simple or complex their tax filings are.

It is the tax code, stupid!

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

