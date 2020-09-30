xml:space="preserve">
Trump’s deductions a matter of tax law, not character flaw | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 30, 2020 2:07 PM
An advertisement for "The Apprentice" hangs on Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, March 23, 2004. Tax records show that "The Apprentice" rescued Donald Trump, bringing him new sources of cash and a myth that would propel him to the White House. (Richard Perry/The New York Times)

I don’t care how little President Donald Trump, or anyone else, pays in taxes as long as their deductions are legal (“Debate night: Why Trump’s taxes matter,” Sept. 28). Tax avoidance is part of the fabric of life in the United States whether it be for home mortgage interest, student loan interest, child care, elder care, charity, retirement contributions, green energy, business relocation incentives, back-to-school shopping tax holidays or arcane off-shore tax shelters. If you don’t like a particular tax exemption, don’t blame those who take them, but those who wrote them — Congress.

Honey, do you know where the receipts for those aquaculture oyster floats we bought last spring? That’s right folks, Maryland will allow you a deduction for them.

Dave Reich, Perry Hall

