Trump’s deductions a matter of tax law, not character flaw | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t care how little President Donald Trump, or anyone else, pays in taxes as long as their deductions are legal (“Debate night: Why Trump’s taxes matter,” Sept. 28). Tax avoidance is part of the fabric of life in the United States whether it be for home mortgage interest, student loan interest, child care, elder care, charity, retirement contributions, green energy, business relocation incentives, back-to-school shopping tax holidays or arcane off-shore tax shelters. If you don’t like a particular tax exemption, don’t blame those who take them, but those who wrote them — Congress.