Indictments only boost Trump’s appeal to Republican faithful | READER COMMENTARY

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference Aug. 14 in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (John Bazemore/AP)

In a recent poll among Republican voters (“CBS News poll finds Trump’s big lead grows,” Aug. 20), Donald Trump’s popularity and approval ratings are surging. Nearly two-thirds of those polled selected Trump as their preferred candidate to be the Republican nominee to run for president. Ron DeSantis is a distant second in the polls and seemingly his chances are fading away and nearly impossible now. Every new indictment seems to solidify and even boost Trump’s ratings.

Maybe his base takes to heart Trump’s incessant admonition, that “when they indict me, they’re really indicting you.” Either they feel these indictments are illegitimate and, just politics, or they just do not care. Either way, Trump’s stranglehold on his party and the nomination seems prohibitive and beyond challenge. Trump is a charismatic leader and requires excessive devotion to his beliefs and to himself personally. This is the classic definition of what a cult is all about and to call his core base cultists feel appropriate and would explain their slavish devotion to the man.

— Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

