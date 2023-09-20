Don’t underestimate threat of MAGA minority seizing control | READER COMMENTARY

As pointed out in Michelle Goldberg’s recent commentary (“The straitjacket of minority rule,” Sept. 12), political parties don’t always need a majority to take over a government. Think back to the early 1930s when Adolf Hitler was the leader of the National Socialist German Workers’ (Nazi) Party. In 1932, the Nazis won only 37% of the vote, but, after the party’s threats to take down the government and some backroom negotiations, on Jan. 30, 1933, then-German President Paul Von Hindenburg was forced to appoint Hitler as Chancellor. The rest is history.

Fast forward to 2023 America. Former President Donald Trump has only a 35% favorability rating among registered voters, but even after a guilty verdict and four indictments, his MAGA supporters are sticking with him. Also in Trump’s favor is a flawed Electoral College system that works to his advantage. Don’t underestimate the ability of an entrenched partisan minority to erode our democracy.

— Frona Brown, Pikesville

