Do Black Trump fans enjoy hanging out with Oath Keepers? | READER COMMENTARY

As much as it pains me to acknowledge that Black Donald Trump supporters actually do exist, for the past six years or more I’ve been waiting for a reporter or a talking head to ask them one simple question (”Sen. Tim Scott makes presidential campaign official,” May 19).
That question? What is it that right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Aryan Nation, Skinheads, Neo-Nazis and militia types see in Trump that they don’t see? These racist zealots worship the very ground this self-centered idiot walks on.
As a 90-year-old Black man, I want to know how they could possibly live with themselves while “teaming up” with this ilk — and live guilt-free in their Black skins.
— Walt Carr, Columbia
