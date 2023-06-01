Do Black Trump fans enjoy hanging out with Oath Keepers? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina speaks in front of then-President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham during a campaign rally, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. When Scott launched his campaign for the White House last week, the notoriously prickly Trump welcomed his new competitor with open arms. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

As much as it pains me to acknowledge that Black Donald Trump supporters actually do exist, for the past six years or more I’ve been waiting for a reporter or a talking head to ask them one simple question (”Sen. Tim Scott makes presidential campaign official,” May 19).

That question? What is it that right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Aryan Nation, Skinheads, Neo-Nazis and militia types see in Trump that they don’t see? These racist zealots worship the very ground this self-centered idiot walks on.

As a 90-year-old Black man, I want to know how they could possibly live with themselves while “teaming up” with this ilk — and live guilt-free in their Black skins.

— Walt Carr, Columbia

