Why is Trump still so popular? Because his supporters ‘clueless rubes’ | READER COMMENTARY

Jonah Goldberg’s recent column, “Why Trump’s low-road tactics work” (June 8) is easily explainable. Donald Trump’s tactics work simply because they are directed at his MAGA base of voters, supporters and donors.

These clueless rubes haven’t enough sensible perception to know a liar, a grifter and a con man if they literally fell over one. It is painful to accept that so many of my fellow Americans can be so easily misled by a charlatan like DJT.

— John Fuller, Perry Hall

