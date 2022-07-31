Trump supporters are patriots | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump hits out of a sand trap on the fifth hole during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Thank you, Brett Stephens, for your enlightened view of why the “attack” on the U.S. Capitol occurred (”I was wrong about Trump voters,” July 25).

What is frustrating to me and innumerable other “Trumpers” is that the mainstream media has not yet honestly asked, investigated nor reported on why Donald Trump has the support of so many people. It’s because he represents God-fearing, hardworking patriots who love this country and their fellow man (regardless of their heritage), and appreciate the opportunities to be successful and self-reliant. They are independent thinkers who are tired of the B.S. pandered under the fallacy of “doing good” for society.

— Karyn Skaggs, Columbia

