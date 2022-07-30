Grudge-carrying Trump voters aren’t victims | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Columnist Bret Stephens says supporters of Donald Trump have understandable anger (“I was wrong about Trump voters,” July 25). He cites another commentator who calls them “the unprotected.”

I don’t see it. Most Trumpers I know live comfortable middle and even upper-middle class lives. They do harbor resentments, deftly exploited by former President Trump, that are generally directed at others who have perceived advantages. When I ask if they’d trade places with those others, the response is usually, “Well, no.”

Advertisement

After a former colleague had a stroke, we told him how so unfair this was. He said, “Actually I’m lucky. To be born white in 20th century America is like hitting the lottery.” That profile fits a good many Trump fans, including Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

When Oriole manager Earl Weaver stormed out of the dugout to protest an umpire’s call, the stadium’s public address system often played Linda Ronstadt’s “I’ve been cheated, been mistreated, when will I be loved.” Earl might kick the dirt but would then get back to managing the O’s to another win. I wish more Americans would be like Earl and move on from their grievances. I wish they’d also spend more time appreciating the blessings of American citizenship and considering how to help others share in them.

Advertisement

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.