It’s not politics, it’s lack of human decency that sets apart Trump supporters | READER COMMENTARY

Jonah Goldberg questions what might be behind family issues regarding political conflict (“De-emphasizing politics may be the best way to mend fences,” Nov. 4). He thinks the solution is to “devalue the currency of national politics” to not defining our souls. My response to that is that families and friends are not speaking to each other, at least in my case, because this is about their souls and the soul of our country.
My issues aren’t about big or small government, although I am a Democrat. They are about the values of anyone who could support Donald Trump. He represents everything that is antithetical to what I believe in. I was raised in a Jewish family where the basic tenets in our house were the Ten Commandments, the Golden Rule and my parents warning that lying was a much worse infraction than any behavior I engaged in.
Mr. Trump violates all of the above. In addition, he is a bully, he has no empathy for anyone, he will do anything to win and disrespects both any person who does not agree with him as well as our laws. He is ruining our democracy, and people are dying and losing their livelihood while he focuses on his self-aggrandizing behavior.
As long as family, friends or the Republican Party thinks this is OK, I can neither respect them or engage with them. My Republican dad liked Ike; he wouldn’t have liked President Trump nor the party that supports his behavior.
Sally Neustadt, Baltimore
