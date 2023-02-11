No shame in tearing up Trump State of the Union speech | READER COMMENTARY

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence is at left. File. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

I was so proud of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she tore President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address (“Speaking of State of the Union rudeness,” Feb. 9). Most Americans voted against Trump the two times he ran for the presidency. Normalizing Trump was never going to work as Trump was the most unqualified, corrupt, incompetent president in the history of our nation. Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump is a terrible citizen who has been an habitual tax cheat. He’s a con artist and that’s all he is.

Conversely, Speaker Pelosi has been called the best speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in American history. She tore Trump’s speech representing the rest of us who view the Trump presidency as a permanent stain on our democracy. I am so very proud of our Baltimore girl Nancy Pelosi, and I thank her for her hard work in representing the interests of decent Americans. I’m still waiting for Trump to be indicted in multiple jurisdictions.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

