Credit Donald Trump with rise in mass shootings | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump wants his name in the paper and to take credit for his accomplishments. Let’s give it to him.

The percentage of mass shootings, since 2017, the year he was sworn in, has skyrocketed. And a majority of people want him reelected. That’s outrageous. All Donald Trump does is talk about hate, just like Adolf Hitler (”Primary election takeaways: Georgia GOP voters reject Trump’s crusade for vengeance,” May 25).

— Thomas Coburn, Rosedale

