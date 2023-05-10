Trump’s telling defense of sexual assault | READER COMMENTARY

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump pauses during his Oct. 19, 2022, deposition for his trial against writer E. Jean Carroll. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

In his pretrial deposition for advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse lawsuit, former President Donald Trump had this to say about sexual assault committed by “stars”: They have been doing it for a million years “unfortunately or fortunately” (”Jury orders Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million after finding him liable for sexual abuse, defamation,” May 9).

To use his own words, does that mean that there are “good people on both sides” of sexual assault?

— Stephen R. Coar, Havre de Grace

