A full and fair Senate impeachment trial requires hearing from important fact witnesses and reviewing relevant documents. Failure to do so makes it impossible for senators to act as impartial jurors.
But what if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators defy their oath and the Constitution in order to protect their dangerously flawed Republican president (“Nancy Pelosi demands more details on impeachment trial before handing the matter over. Mitch McConnell blasts charges as unfair and pledges Senate defeat,” Dec. 19)? Only roughly equal leverage can produce a bipartisan negotiated compromise, and the Democrats have only one lever.
On Dec. 18, the House passed impeachment charges against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but it has not been, and need not be, delivered to the U.S. Senate for a trial to convict. If the House refuses to transmit the charges to the Senate, unless or until there are good faith negotiations about a fair trial, this roadblock would prevent the Senate from absolving Mr. Trump from any wrongdoing and prevent the president from claiming all his treasonous and unconstitutional acts were “perfect” and he and all future presidents are above the law.
Unless Senate Leader McConnell reached a bipartisan agreement, the House would be free to continue impeachment investigations, produce more condemning evidence, testimony and charges — all while President Trump tries to campaign for reelection.
The price our democracy would pay if the Democrats ignored their duty and simply submitted to a phony unconstitutional Senate trial, is too high not to resist by all legal means.
Roger C. Kostmayer, Baltimore
