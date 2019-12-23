On Dec. 18, the House passed impeachment charges against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but it has not been, and need not be, delivered to the U.S. Senate for a trial to convict. If the House refuses to transmit the charges to the Senate, unless or until there are good faith negotiations about a fair trial, this roadblock would prevent the Senate from absolving Mr. Trump from any wrongdoing and prevent the president from claiming all his treasonous and unconstitutional acts were “perfect” and he and all future presidents are above the law.