What did Trump plan to do with all those secret papers? | READER COMMENTARY

Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images) (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

On the matter of former President Donald Trump’s removal of classified documents to his Florida property, here are a couple of things that have come to mind. First, how did he get those boxes of documents past the Secret Service when he moved from the White House? Were they marked as “personal” (”Justice Department provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit from Mar-a-Lago FBI search,” Aug. 25)?

I’m sure that he wasn’t going to use documents marked as “Top Secret” or the even higher security designations as a basis for his memoirs. So why did he want those files? One possibility, although it may sound outlandish at first blush when one thinks about it, may hold the answer. With his open “bromance” with Vladimir Putin, and his affinity for praising dictators and despots like Xi Jinping of China, Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, among others, Mr. Trump may have had planned to hold an open auction for the documents. Sell American secrets to the highest bidder.

I’m sure that any one of those mentioned would pay millions simply for one page as a sampler in order to undercut our country. Imagine what Mr. Putin would pay for a complete record of CIA operatives. It could run into the billions of dollars. Xi would almost bankrupt China to find out our defense secrets, as would Kim Jong-un. The Saudis could possibly out bid all of the others for the complete package as well as providing Mr. Trump with a safe haven away from prosecution by the U.S.

The wailing about the “raid” and “occupation” of his estate is only meant to deflect our attention from the real intent of the former president. Far fetched? Maybe or maybe not.

— Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

