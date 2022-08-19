Classified material should not be taken lightly | READER COMMENTARY

An armed Secret Service agent stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (Terry Renna/AP)

Getting a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information or TS/SCI clearance is not easy, but many Marylanders have gone through the arduous, agonizing process so they could do their jobs.

The applicant must provide a great deal of background information which must be true and accurate. Typically, a lie-detector test is required. Those who get this top level clearance give up a great deal for their country.

It’s a safe bet that had Donald Trump not been elected president, he would not have been able to get that clearance. It’s also a safe bet that anyone else with TS/SCI clearance found to have highly sensitive nuclear documents hidden in their basement would have been arrested and jailed immediately (”Judge may seek to unseal parts of Mar-a-Lago affidavit,” Aug. 18).

Aside from the implications for national security, Mr. Trump’s actions, if proven true, are an insult to all the members of the intelligence community who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country and preserving our most vital national secrets.

— Mac Nachlas, Baltimore

