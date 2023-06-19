Trump’s claims that others are guilty doesn’t make him innocent | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Let’s say that one day you’re late for work and are, uncharacteristically for you, speeding on the interstate. Maybe cars around you are speeding, too. Suddenly, a trooper pulls you over and tickets you for speeding. Whether or not you’re late, or whether other cars were also speeding, are irrelevant details. You broke the law and so you’re guilty. You’re caught. Best just to pay the fine and learn your lesson.

It’s like this in our justice system. If you rob a bank and get caught and someone else robs a bank and gets away, you don’t escape punishment because the other person got away. Once again, you have to answer for your own crime. Whatever anyone else did or didn’t do has no bearing on your guilt. We all know this perfectly well. It’s obvious.

Advertisement

So how in the world can Donald Trump and his supporters think it’s some kind of defense for Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents that Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden,or Mike Pence did similar things? (“Here are the likely next steps in the Donald Trump documents case,” June 14). Whatever the others did or didn’t do doesn’t matter. The question is whether Trump did what he’s alleged to have done or not? If he did, he’s guilty.

That really isn’t complicated. If there is evidence that others did similar crimes, so be it, go after them. But right now, Trump is the one who’s been charged on the basis of detailed evidence. He gets his chance to make his case in court. That’s the way our system works.

Advertisement

— Bradley Alger, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.