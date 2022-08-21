Executing a lawful search warrant is not tyranny | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Gary R. Gamber of Reisterstown refers to “launching an assault” on a former president. Nobody did so (”Action against Trump is tyranny,” Aug. 14). Former President Donald Trump was about a thousand miles away and presumably his Secret Service detail is capable of protecting him from any physical threats.

Mr. Gamber says what the courts are for is to determine if there is sufficient evidence to warrant an action. That is, in fact, precisely what the court in Florida did, and it found that there was and issued a warrant.

Advertisement

He says the president has the right to declassify any documents. Mr. Gamber does not appear to understand that this is not merely a matter of saying the document is declassified — there is a specific legal procedure which the president must follow in order to do it, and there is no evidence that procedure was followed with respect to the documents in question. Consequently, whatever Mr. Trump’s intention, the documents apparently were not declassified. Their removal from the White House would have been wrong in any case, as they are government property.

The execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago is most certainly not tyranny. It is simply the ordinary application of the laws, without fear or favor, to someone whose own lawyers should have given him better advice.

Advertisement

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.