Trump is lucky Schaefer isn’t mayor

Former Mayor William Donald Schaefer would get in his own car and drive around Baltimore on Sundays. All day Sunday. Prior to the Monday morning cabinet meetings, he would send messages to the commissioners would see. On one morning, he told the commissioner of the public works department, “I want the god dam*** pothole fixed within three days.”
People who asked Schaefer’s questions only irritated him, and if he became irritated to a certain point, he simply shouted, "you’re fired!” One time, 150 potholes were repaired in a 48-hour period. A record for any city.
I respect Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, but can you imagine what Mr. Schaefer would have done to President Trump after he dumped on the city he loved (“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” July 28)?
Roland Nicholson, Jr., Sykesville
