Trump may donate his salary, but Americans pay millions for his golfing | COMMENTARY

In a recent letter to the editor, writer Diane Pazourek says Donald Trump donates his presidential salary ($400,000) to charity (“Don’t underestimate the president’s charitable contributions,” Oct. 14). But how much has he used of the Americans' money to play golf in the past three years and nine months? Try tens of millions of dollars. Also, you know why he plays golf on courses he owns? The government pays for his golf, and whom do they pay? Donald Trump; since he owns the course he gets paid. He plays golf, we pay for him playing, and he pockets the payment. The letter plays him up like he cares because he donates his salary. He is nothing but a con man. He is also working on his seventh bankruptcy. How many honest people declare bankruptcy seven times?