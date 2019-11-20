Before drawing parallels between Ancient Rome and the United States of America, I suggest Randy S. Robbins review some American history (“Ancient Rome’s lesson for Washington as impeachment inquiry progresses,” Nov. 18). Ethics and values were abandoned in Washington long before Donald Trump arrived to the White House.
The abuse of presidential power that we currently witness does not spell the end for our republic. Consider that John Adams’ Alien and Sedition Acts, Abraham Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus in Maryland, Franklin Roosevelt’s attempted packing of the Supreme Court and Richard Nixon’s cover-up.
All represent serious abuses of presidential powers and in their time were considered grave threats to our Constitution. President Trump’s actions are shameful and bush league at best but do not threaten our Constitution.
Donald Trump is no Julius Caesar. Remember, there is a presidential election in 12 months. American citizens still choose a president every four years. Roman citizens never had this right. Our republic will survive.
Walter Buck, Ennis, Mont.
