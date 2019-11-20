Mr. Robbins says “the oft-cited Department of Justice [DOJ] policy against indicting a sitting president contradicts both America’s ethos and sheer common sense” and “our tri-branched government, devised precisely for safeguarding the nation from a power-hungry chief executive, is rendered moot if Congress declines its duty.” But DOJ is not a congressional office. It is an executive agency. In “our tri-branched government,” DOJ answers to the president. It “contradicts common sense” for an executive agency to unseat, let alone imprison, the chief executive. That would be a coup d'état. The president is the only person in the executive branch in whom the U.S. Constitution vests executive power. He and the vice president are the only people in the executive branch elected to their office.