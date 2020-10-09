Newspapers once called for a disgraced president to resign. Where are they now? | READER COMMENTARY

Subsequent to these calls for him to resign, President Clinton went on to serve two more years during which he negotiated the Wye River Memorandum. He traveled to Geneva to urge countries to adopt an anti-child labor agreement. He led the NATO effort to achieve peace in Kosovo. He initiated a policy for Medicare to reimburse providers for the costs of participating in clinical trials. He initiated worker health and safety regulations. He initiated additional funding for before and after school programs, and he initiated nursing home quality standard regulations. In addition, he signed numerous bills passed by the Congress to improve the lives of Americans.