It’s the ‘Trumplican’ Party now | READER COMMENTARY

With Rep. Liz Cheney now voted out of Republican leadership, it is official that Donald Trump and his lackeys own and operate the Republican Party and, in an attempt at honesty, should rename it the Trumplican Party (”Trump critic Liz Cheney defiant after House GOP oust her from leadership: ‘If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person,’” May 12).
Anyone who insists on running under the Republican Party banner should be considered Trumplicans unless they clearly and unequivocally in writing and in public state that they don’t support all of Mr. Trump’s lies about the election.
Jay Ziegler, Catonsville
