xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s the ‘Trumplican’ Party now | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 13, 2021 3:05 PM
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

With Rep. Liz Cheney now voted out of Republican leadership, it is official that Donald Trump and his lackeys own and operate the Republican Party and, in an attempt at honesty, should rename it the Trumplican Party (”Trump critic Liz Cheney defiant after House GOP oust her from leadership: ‘If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person,’” May 12).

Anyone who insists on running under the Republican Party banner should be considered Trumplicans unless they clearly and unequivocally in writing and in public state that they don’t support all of Mr. Trump’s lies about the election.

Advertisement

Jay Ziegler, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement